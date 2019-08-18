Police: Woman flown to Boston hospital after being struck by boat propeller in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating a boat accident off the coast of Wareham that sent a 73-year-old woman to the hospital Sunday, officials said.

Wareham officers responding to reports of a person struck by a boat while swimming in Bourne Cove found a 73-year-old woman from New York with extensive injuries from a boat propeller, police said. Officers and emergency responders performed first aid and stabilized the victim, who was medflighted to Tobey hospital, officials said.

The operator of the boat also provided first aid, police said.

Foul play is not suspected. State environmental police are investigating the incident.

