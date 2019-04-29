Police: Woman found dead in Waterbury driveway

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The suspect in an early-morning homicide in Connecticut has been apprehended after a police chase through several towns.

The bleeding female victim was found lying in the driveway of a Waterbury home at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Later in the morning, Hartford police spotted the male suspect getting in a vehicle. Police chased the suspect through Bloomfield and into West Hartford where the vehicle was stopped with tire-deflation devices at about 1:30 p.m. No name was released.

There were no injuries or property damage reported as a result of the pursuit.

The Republican American reports that Waterbury police say they responded to a call about a person lying in a driveway where they found Nathalie Feliciano dead.

Police did not say how she died.

