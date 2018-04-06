Police: Woman found in car trunk killed self by overdose

PITTSFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a Maine woman found dead in the trunk of her car after it was towed from a Walmart parking lot had killed herself by overdosing on drugs.

Maine State Police say the body of 30-year-old Jenna French, of Pittsfield, was found March 2 in Palmyra when an auto dealership mechanic unlocked the trunk. Relatives had no keys to the vehicle.

Police and the state Medical Examiner’s Office said French crawled into the trunk from the passenger compartment and then up righted the rear seat. A bottle of pills and an iced coffee were found next to her body.

Toxicology tests showed French died from acute intoxication of Oxycontin and Hydroxyzine.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)