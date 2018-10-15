Police: Woman found passed out in car parked in middle of Wareham road

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham woman is facing a drunken driving charge after police say an officer found her passed out behind the wheel of a running car that was facing the wrong way and blocking traffic.

An officer dispatched to Hathaway Street for a report of a person passed out in a vehicle around 1 a.m. Sunday found 25-year-old Kaitlyn Barros unconscious inside, according to the Wareham Police Department.

Barros was placed under arrest and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.

She was slated to appear in Wareham District Court on Monday morning.

