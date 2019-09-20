Police: Woman found passed out in Kohl’s parking lot had crack, meth in car

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman who was in possession of crack cocaine and methamphetamine when she was found passed out in her car outside of Kohl’s in Hooksett in May was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, officials said.

Gabriella Redmond, 30, of Londonderry, is slated to be arraigned next month in Merrimack County Superior Court on charges including possession of a controlled drug and three counts of transportation of a controlled drug, according to the Hooksett Police Department.

When Redmon awoke on May 27, she allegedly denied using drugs. Police say a K9 detected the presence of narcotics in her vehicle, prompting a search.

Crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and Lorazepam, which Redmond did not have a prescription for, were seized and sent to the New Hampshire State Laboratory for testing.

An arrest warrant was issued Redmond after police say testing on the drugs came back positive.

