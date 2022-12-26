MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is facing criminal charges after Manchester, New Hampshire police say she gave birth to a baby in the woods early Monday morning and then waited nearly an hour to direct police to the child’s location.

Officers responding to a reported of a woman who had given birth to a baby in the woods in the area of the West Side Arena around 12:40 a.m. searched the area where the mother of the baby had directed them but were unable to locate the child, according to the Manchester Police Department.

After nearly an hour, the mother revealed the true location of the baby and led officers to the area. There, officers found the baby and had them transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The mother, Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Concord District Court on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child and was charges with reckless conduct in connection with this incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

