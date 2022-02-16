(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she gave birth on a sidewalk in Nebraska and then abandoned her baby in the cold.

Trinity Shakespeare, 27, of Omaha, was released from the hospital Tuesday and booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges including felony child abuse, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Officers responding to a wellbeing check on Sunday morning found a baby boy who had been abandoned in the area of 24th and P streets, police said.

An investigation reportedly revealed that Shakespeare had given birth to the boy on a sidewalk before fleeing the area and leaving the newborn. The Omaha World-Herald reported that it was 15 degrees at the time of the incident.

The boy was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. Police say he is expected to survive the cold exposure.

Shakespeare was later tracked down and taken to the hospital.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

