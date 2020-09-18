Police: Woman hid husband’s remains under concrete, assumed his identity for years

(WHDH) — A woman whose missing husband’s remains were found buried under a concrete slab in their back yard has been charged with murder after assuming his identity for years in an effort to cover up the crime, investigators said.

Laurie Leigh Shaver, 37, of Florida, is facing charges including second-degree homicide and accessory after the fact to second-degree homicide in connection with the death of Michael Shaver, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives armed with a warrant arrested Shaver at her home in Okahumpka on Thursday morning, concluding an investigation that lasted more than two years, the sheriff’s office said.

For years, Laurie assumed Michael’s identify on social media and through text messages, convincing friends and family that her husband was alive and well, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Authorities launched an investigation in February of 2018 when a friend of Michael’s requested a wellbeing check and told police that he had not heard from his pal since 2015.

Detectives responding to the Shaver’s residence for the check grew suspicious when they were unable to locate Michael but a cadaver dog was drawn to a concrete slab near a fire pit in their yard.

Laurie’s property was searched again in March 2018 and human remains were found buried under the concrete slab, according to investigators. Months later, detectives learned that those remains were in fact those of Michael’s.

A warrant was obtained for Laurie’s arrest after Michael’s death was ruled homicide. The manner of death is not yet being released at this time.

Laurie is currently being held without bond.

