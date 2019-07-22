Police: Woman hit police cruiser while drunk, texting

LEBANON, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a woman is accused of striking a parked police cruiser while texting and driving under the influence.

Police say 22-year-old Molly Foisy, of Springvale, allegedly struck the cruiser that was behind a tow truck in the breakdown lane of Route 202 in Lebanon Saturday.

Authorities say Foisy was traveling at a high rate of speed and narrowly missed hitting the tow truck, as well.

No one was injured.

