Police: Woman hit police cruiser while drunk, texting

LEBANON, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a woman is accused of striking a parked police cruiser while texting and driving under the influence.
Police say 22-year-old Molly Foisy, of Springvale, allegedly struck the cruiser that was behind a tow truck in the breakdown lane of Route 202 in Lebanon Saturday.
Authorities say Foisy was traveling at a high rate of speed and narrowly missed hitting the tow truck, as well.
No one was injured.
A Springvale woman is facing charges after striking a Maine State Police cruiser earlier today. On July 20, 2019, Tpr. Benjamin Handzel requested a tow truck for a traffic stop at the intersection of Rt. 202 and Blaisdell Corner Rd in Lebanon. Chandlers Towing and Recovery responded to the scene and was parked completely in the marked break down lane on Rt. 202 East of the intersection with Blaisdell Corner Rd with it’s emergency lights on. The tow truck operator was outside of his company vehicle securing a pick-up truck to the flatbed and Tpr. Handzel’s cruiser was behind it. The majority of the motoring public was traveling with due regard, slowing down to approximately 20 MPH to safely pass the cruiser and tow truck. A silver Nissan Sentra was traveling East on Rt. 202 at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles and headingin the direction of the tow truck when it struck Tpr. Handzel’s fully marked State Police cruiser and narrowly missed hitting the tow truck driver. The driver of the Nissan Sentra was identified as Molly Foisy, 22, of Springvale, Maine. Tpr. Conner Walton administered Field Sobriety Tests and at the conclusion arrested Foisy for Operating Under the Influence. She was transported to the York County Jail where an Intoxilyzer test was administered which indicated she was over the legal limit. Foisy was charged with Operating under the influence Class D, Driving to Endanger Class E and issued citations for a Move Over Violation and Texting while Driving. She was held at the York County Jail on $500 Bail. Cpl. Adam Schmidt investigated the crash and no one was injured.
