Police: Woman impersonated 21-year-old daughter during traffic stop to avoid arrest

(WHDH) — A 38-year-old woman was arrested on a slew of criminal charges after police say she impersonated her 21-year-old daughter during a traffic stop on Saturday.

Heather Garcia, 38, of Utah, is facing charges including possession or use of a controlled substance, marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, and offering false personal info to a police officer, according to KABB-TV.

Garcia, who was reportedly wanted on several warrants, was behind the wheel of a silver BMW when an officer stopped her in Farmington for driving around without a license plate.

She was then allegedly caught lying to a Davis County police officer about her identity to avoid getting arrested.

Police say Garcia told the officer that she was born in 1998 and claimed her name was Mercedes.

After police positively identified Garcia, a search of her vehicle is said to have yielded drug paraphernalia and a white powdery substance.

