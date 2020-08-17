Police: Woman in critical condition after boyfriend shot her, killed himself in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her and then killed himself in Worcester early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of two people shot at a residence on Huntington Avenue just before 1 a.m. learned that a 25-year-old man had shot his 27-year-old girlfriend before turning the gun on himself, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was transported to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Beryl Pettiford, who lives in the neighborhood, said she was stunned to hear shots ring out in the middle of the night.

“To think that I was living right beside somebody who had a gun, who shot somebody and then committed suicide…I haven’t slept,” Pettiford told 7NEWS.

Pettiford also described the couple as “regular people.”

Distraught family members of the 27-year-old woman declined comment but said she worked as a nurse in the city.

Police have not yet released additional details.

An investigation remains ongoing.

