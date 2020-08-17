Police: Woman in critical condition after boyfriend shot her, killed himself in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her and then killed himself in Worcester early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a report of two people shot at a residence on Huntington Avenue just before 1 a.m. learned that a 25-year-old man had shot his 27-year-old girlfriend before turning the gun on himself, according to Worcester police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was transported to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

