LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman is in critical condition after her pickup truck rolled over on Interstate 93 in Londonderry, New Hampshire while she reached for an item inside the vehicle on Monday evening.

Troopers responding to a reported crash at mile marker 11.2 around 6:30 p.m. found a 1995 Dodge Dakota resting on its roof, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver had reached for an item within the pickup truck when she swerved and collided with a guardrail along the left shoulder of the highway, state police said.

The driver was transported to Parkland Medical Center before being taken to Elliot Hospital, where state police say she remains in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TFC Cummings, via email, at Christopher.j.cummings@dos.nh.gov or by phone at 603-223-4381.

