Police: Woman injured by fallen traffic pole in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after being struck in the abdomen by a traffic signal pole in Chelsea on Monday.
Officers responding to the area of Shurtleff Street and Central Avenue determined that high winds appeared to have caused the pole to fall.
The woman was transported to Whidden Hospital in Everett with non-life-threatening injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
