Police: Woman injured by fallen traffic pole in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after being struck in the abdomen by a traffic signal pole in Chelsea on Monday.

Officers responding to the area of Shurtleff Street and Central Avenue determined that high winds appeared to have caused the pole to fall.

The woman was transported to Whidden Hospital in Everett with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

A 34 year old woman was struck by a traffic signal pole in the abdomen.The mechanism of injury appears to have been the strong winds. She was transported to the Whidden Hospital in Everett for a non-life threatening injury. The incident occurred at 2:45pm at Shurtleff & Central. — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) February 25, 2019

34 year old woman hit in the abdomen when #Chelsea traffic signal blows over from high winds #7news pic.twitter.com/Zau4fvWFm1 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) February 25, 2019

Repair crews on scene, removing cross walk light pole after it fell on a woman picking her daughter up from #ShurtleffSchool in #Chelsea #7news pic.twitter.com/GnbS7HkeWa — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) February 25, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)