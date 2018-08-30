Police: Woman intentionally ran over NH couple while drunk, killing 1

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman accused of intentionally running over a Seabrook, New Hampshire couple while drunk behind the wheel Wednesday night is expected to be arraigned on a slew of charges Thursday, including second-degree assault and aggravated DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, officials said.

Seabrook police officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident involving pedestrians on Pine Street determined that Catrina Costello, 38, had intentionally struck Erin and Stephen VanDalinda with her car, leaving Stephen VanDalinda dead and Erin VanDalinda hospitalized with numerous serious injuries, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher Wagner, and Seabrook Police Chief Brett J. Walker.

Costello, who the VanDalindas had an active restraining order against, was later arrested on two counts of felony second-degree assault, two felony counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious bodily injury, two felony counts of conduct after an accident with serious bodily injury, and three counts of violating a stalking order.

State Rep. and Seabrook Selectman Aboul Khan, who lives in the neighborhood, told 7News that Costello’s truck came around the corner, swerved and struck the couple as they were walking their dog, which was also injured in the crash.

“Devastated, everybody devastated,” he said. “We’re trying to find the peace on how we can cope with this. It’s unbelievable what we are going through.”

Costello is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Rockingham County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Marc Beaudoin at 603-223-8678.

