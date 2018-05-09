Police: Woman jumping into traffic arrested in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly jumped in front of numerous vehicles, police said.

Rosene Katanga, was arrested by officers responding to a report of a woman jumping in front of moving vehicles on Union Street about 2:50 p.m. A witness who was standing with Katanga said he was driving on Pine Street when she suddenly darted into the road, causing him to swerve.

The man told police he watched Katanga jump into the road three more times while he waited for police officers to arrive.

Katanga was later arrested on a resisting arrest charge. She is slated to be arraigned in the 9th Circuit Court-Manchester June 12.

