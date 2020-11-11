Police: Woman killed infant daughters because she thought their organs were ‘worth a lot of money’

(WHDH) — A woman accused of murdering her two young daughters reportedly told their father that she thought the infants’ organs were “worth a lot of money.”

Amanda Sharp-Jefferson, 26, of Las Vegas, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of open murder in the deaths of her daughters, 1-year-old Rose and 2-month-old Lily, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Sharp-Jefferson was arrested on Friday after her boyfriend, Jaykwon Singleton, told officers that he had returned home to find Rose and Lily unresponsive and stacked on top of each other in a baby swing, an arrest report obtained by the news outlet indicated.

Singleton reportedly told police that Sharp-Jefferson “made a statement that their organs were worth a lot of money.” He also stated the she had recently “started talking about the altar spirit world.”

Sharp-Jefferson allegedly told investigators that she had been framed, that she did not have any children, and that she was unaware of who Singleton was.

She is currently being held without bail pending a second hearing on Thursday.

