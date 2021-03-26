Police: Woman killed when dog pulls her into vehicle’s path

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman out walking her dog was killed when the dog apparently pulled her into the path of a vehicle, police say.

Rhonda Lobuono, 58, was struck just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Cranston chief Col. Michael Winquist said in a statement.

A partially obstructed doorbell video showed a pickup truck stopping at a stop sign, then the woman, whose large pitbull-type dog may have been tugging on the leash, stepping into the truck’s path as it moved forward again, he said.

The driver is cooperating with investigators.

No one has been charged, and there was no evidence that speed, distraction or alcohol were involved.

“This was a very sad and tragic accident,” Winquist said.

The dog survived and was taken to an animal hospital.

