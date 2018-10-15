SWANSEA, Mass. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman is facing charges after leading police on a pursuit through several Rhode Island and Massachusetts communities.

Police say the pursuit started in Warwick at about 1:30 a.m. Monday when police tried to pull over a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Irene Bublik of Warren.

Warwick police pursued her before breaking off the chase when the vehicle entered Cranston.

The chase resumed in East Providence and police say continued through Barrington, Warren, and then into Rehoboth, Seekonk and Swansea, Massachusetts, where she was finally stopped.

Police say at some point her vehicle struck an officer, who was not seriously injured.

She faces arraignment Monday in Fall River on several charges including assault and battery on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, and drunken driving.

