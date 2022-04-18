MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was learning to drive knocked down eight headstones at a cemetery in Melrose over the weekend, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash at Wyoming Cemetery around 2:30 p.m. Saturday found a white Range Rover that had crashed into several headstones, according to the Melrose Police Department.

The 53-year-old woman had her learner’s permit and was driving with a licensed relative when she lost control of the SUV, police added.

A Melrose Department of Public Works crew was called to the scene to upright the headstones.

There were no reported injuries.

An investigation in ongoing.

