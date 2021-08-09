BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly threatened a victim with a firearm before leading officers on a foot chase in Boston late Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun on Dudley Street just before 11 a.m. learned that Jatia Ellis, 27, of Boston, had threatened a victim with a firearm and fled the scene, according to Boston police.

Officers located Ellis at the intersection of Dudley and Mt. Pleasant streets and when they approached her, she allegedly ran away and ignored commands to stop.

They were able to apprehend Ellis and place her in handcuffs.

Officers conducted a frisk of Ellis’ backpack and felt a hard object consistent with the shape of a firearm, police said.

They then recovered a Starfire MOD 9mm with one round in the chamber and eight rounds in the magazine, police added.

An additional search of her backpack reportedly revealed a plastic bag containing one unidentified pill.

Ellis is slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition, assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a control substance.

