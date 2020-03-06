Police: Woman left 18-month-old child in car while drinking at bar

(WHDH) — A 28-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she left an 18-month-old child locked in a car while she drank at a bar in Florida on Thursday afternoon.

Marena Outlaw was charged with child neglect after she was arrested outside of a bar in Hudson around 1:45 p.m., according to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Deputies responding to the bar on US Highway 19 found Outlaw sitting in her vehicle, along with a child who she was caring for, police wrote in the report.

“The defendant had an 18-month-old child in her vehicle with the doors locked and she was inside the bar,” the report stated.

Outlaw is said to have stunk of alcohol and struggled to complete a number of field sobriety tests.

She was taken custody after allegedly admitting to driving around with the child.

