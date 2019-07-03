Police: Woman left $5,000 tip on boyfriend’s credit card after fight over plane ticket

(WHDH) — A 24-year-old woman is facing a grand theft charge after police say she paid for a meal and left a $5,000 tip on her boyfriend’s credit card following a fight about a plane ticket.

Serina Wolfe, 24, of Buffalo, New York, was arrested after she charged a $55.37 meal and the exorbitant gratuity at Clear Sky Beachside Cafe late last month, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Wolfe left the tip after eating breakfast at the cafe, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Citing an arrest affidavit, the news outlet says Wolfe had been fighting with her boyfriend, Michael Crane, who reportedly refused to buy her a ticket for a return flight to New York. Crane claimed Wolfe was under the influence and trying to get back at him.

Wolfe allegedly denied the charge, prompting Crane to report it as fraudulent.

She later admitted to police that she had in fact left the tip, which has already been paid to the waitress.

Police are leaving it up to the restaurant to decide whether the waitress gets to keep the tip.

