WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Maine woman allegedly left a young girl and a dog inside a car for more than a half-hour while she was inside a store in Wareham on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a child left unattended in a vehicle for more than 30 minutes around 3 p.m. learned that the adult guardian had finally been located in the store and was confronted by angry bystanders outside, according to Wareham police.

An investigation determined that Catherine Nesbit, 58, of Kennebunkport, Maine, had left a 6-year-old girl, who she identified as the grandchild of one of her friends, in the car with a dog for an extended period of time, police said.

Nesbit is being summonsed to court for one count of reckless endangerment of a child. She also received a citation for leaving an unattended motor vehicle running.

The Department of Children and Families also responded to the scene.

Police say the child was not physically injured in the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)