Police: Woman lying in bed shot in feet

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a woman visiting a Connecticut home was struck in both feet by gunfire that came from outside.

Hamden police Capt. Ronald Smith says the 21-year-old woman was lying in bed in a basement apartment at about 2 a.m. Friday when several shots were fired outside the building.

Hamden Fire Rescue provided medical assistance to the woman at the scene and she was later taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Her name was not released.

A police dog was brought in to try and track suspects, but was unsuccessful.

Whether the home and woman were targeted remains under investigation.

