Police: Woman opened fire on car, fatally shot 10-month-old baby in face on Christmas Eve

(WHDH) — An Alabama woman is facing a charge of murder after authorities say she opened fire on a car full of people and fatally shot a 10-month-old baby in the face on Christmas Eve.

Deputies responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 860 County Road in the community of Peterman learned Tamika Stallworth had opened fire on an occupied vehicle, striking 10-month-old Jamaya Austin in the face, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin was rushed to a nearby emergency room before being transferred to USA Hospital, where she passed away, officials said.

Stallworth was taken into custody and booked on a charge of murder.

She was arraigned Thursday and ordered held on $750,000.

The shooting remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)