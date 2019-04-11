Police: Woman panics, crashes after spotting spider in car

(WHDH) — A woman traveling through Cairo, New York, on Wednesday panicked, lost control, and totaled her car after spotting a spider in the “driver’s area,” officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Silver Spur Road found a heavily-damaged sedan and a woman suffering from a leg injury, according to the Cairo Police Department.

Investigators say an eight-legged arthropod is to blame for the crash.

“It is believed that the operator of the vehicle noticed a spider in the driver’s area with her as she was driving,” the department said in a Facebook post. “The operator panicked and crashed.”

Photos from the scene showed the entire front of the car ripped to shreds.

“We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but please, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place,” the department added. “Lives depend on it.”

