Police: Woman picked nose and rubbed hands on ice cream, urinated in churning bucket

(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after police say she picked her nose and rubbed her filthy hands on thousands of dollars worth of ice cream, in addition to urinating in a churning bucket at a shop in Florida, authorities said.

Jung Soon Wypcha, 66, is charged with criminal mischief and tampering with consumer products, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

An affidavit cited by the news outlet indicates Wypcha tampered with products at Lu Lu’s Ice Cream over the course of five days last month. The contaminated ice cream has since been destroyed.

Wypcha, who reportedly operates a food market next to the ice cream shop, could be seen using the bathroom on several occasions with the door open before smearing her unwashed hands on containers of organic ice cream.

She was also said to be caught on video picking her nose and putting her hands all over the ice cream. Police say she also spit on the products.

Days later, Wypcha returned to use the same bathroom but reportedly found the door locked, prompting her to urinate in the churning bucket. She then allegedly dumped the contents of the bucket on a sink filled with ice cream bowls and serving utensils.

Wypcha was arrested on Monday.

