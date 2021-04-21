Police: Woman promising ‘witchcraft services’ bilked at least 10 victims out of $100K

(WHDH) — Police are searching for a mysterious woman who promised to provide “witchcraft services” but instead bilked at least 10 people out of $100,000.

Authorities in Florida launched a fraud investigation in March after they learned that the victims had been “deprived of large amounts of money” by a con artist who had advertised spiritual and witchcraft services, according to the Naples Police Department.

Advertisements for the services were found in free Hispanic newspapers, radio spots on Hispanic radio stations, and flyers in laundromats and stores in the Golden Gate and East Naples area, police said.

The woman is said to have swindled the money between January 2021 and March 2021.

She is described as possibly Hispanic or Eastern European, Spanish speaking, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with a medium build, blonde hair, and light brown eyes.

Anyone who can identify the woman through her composite sketch is urged to contact Naples police at 239-213-4844.

