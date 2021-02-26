CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman firefighters pulled from the Charles River in Cambridge on Thursday had died.

Crews responding to a report of a person in the river in the area of 45 Memoria Drive transported the 23-year-old victim from Canada to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to Cambridge police.

An investigation suggests no foul play occurred and no threat to the public exists.

No additional information was immediately released.

