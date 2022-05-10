BOSTON (WHDH) - A 25-year-old Boston woman was arrested after she allegedly punched and robbed an elderly man in a wheelchair at an MBTA station on Monday afternoon.

Malina Stacy is facing charges including unarmed robbery and assault and battery on an elderly person, according to the Transit Police Department.

Officers on patrol at Nubian Square station found an 84-year-old wheelchair-bound man who said he had been attacked and robbed, police said.

An investigation revealed that Stacy allegedly punched the man and removed cash from the victim’s pocket after he initially denied her request for money.

Stacy fled the area after the attack and boarded an MBTA bus, according to police. She was later tracked down in the area of Washington Street and officers recovered the victim’s money.

An investigation remains ongoing.

