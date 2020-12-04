Police: Woman punished young boy by dangling him over 3-story balcony

(WHDH) — The mother of a young boy is facing criminal charges after she allegedly dangled him over a three-story balcony and verbally reprimanded him as he pleaded, “don’t drop me.”

Desirae Marie Korus, 25, of San Antonio, Texas, has been charged with endangerment of a child with the risk of bodily injury, KSAT-TV reported.

DEA agents conducting surveillance at an apartment complex on Monday witnessed Korus drag the child out on a balcony and scold him loudly, according to an affidavit obtained by the news outlet.

Korus then reportedly picked the child up, held him over the ledge, and yelled, “are you going to touch that again?”

As he dangled 35 feet above the ground, the crying child could be heard saying, “don’t drop me” and “I won’t do it again,” investigators said.

Agents notified local police and Korus was taken into custody on Wednesday.

She is being held on $20,000 bond, jail records indicate.

An investigation remains ongoing.

