MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman repeatedly stabbed an elderly man during a domestic incident in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of two people suffering from stab wounds at 259 Chestnut St. around 8 p.m. learned that Carrie Drake, 51, of Concord, had stabbed a 72-year-old man multiple times, according to Manchester police.

She also suffered self-inflicted injuries, police added.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Drake was also taken to a medical facility, where she remains.

Drake is facing a first-degree assault charge.

