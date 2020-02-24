Police: Woman repeatedly stabbed man with screwdriver during violent fight

(WHDH) — A screw-driver wielding woman was arrested after police say she repeatedly stabbed a man during a violent fight outside of a home in Florida over the weekend.

Stephany Quintana, 29, is facing a charge of domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with a stabbing in Lutz on Saturday that left a man with puncture wounds to his arms and thighs, according to a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Deputies responding to a report of a battery in progress before 2 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said their neighbors were “hitting each other and that the “male shoved the woman to the ground and the woman was hitting the male as well,” the report indicated.

The victim told deputies that Quintana ran at him and stabbed him several times after he asked her to stop scraping his vehicle with a screwdriver.

Deputies say the victim had to strike Quintana in the stomach to stop the attack.

The incident remains under investigation.

