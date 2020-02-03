Police: Woman reported missing in Bedford found safe

CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A woman reported missing in Bedford Saturday was found safe in Cranston, Rhode Island Sunday, police said.

Joyce Miller, 71, of Pennsylvania, had been reported missing on Saturday after attending a function in Bedford.

She was found uninjured on I-95 outside of Cranston at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. She was accompanied by a dog, who was also uninjured.

