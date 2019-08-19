Police: Woman rescued from under 3,000-pound stump grinding machine in Cohasset

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal officials are investigating after a woman was trapped under a stump grinding machine in Cohasset Monday, police said.

Cohasset police and fire officials responded to a 26-year-old Whitman woman trapped under the machine, police said. Officers lifted the 3,000-pound machine off her leg, according to police.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating, police said.

26-y/o Whitman female rescued by @CohassetPolice and @CohassetFire today after getting trapped under stump grinding machine. Good job by 4-officers that lifted 3000# machine off her leg. Recovering @southshorehosp #OSHA investigating #Cohasset pic.twitter.com/GbDBRgzaiX — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) August 19, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)