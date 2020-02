Police are investigating after a woman said she was secretly videotaped while using a bathroom in a nail salon in Dartmouth, officials said.

The woman said the incident occurred while she was in a restroom at Fantastic Nails on State Road, according to police.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

