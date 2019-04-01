Police: Woman seriously hurt, 3 cars struck when driver loses control in Walmart parking lot

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was seriously hurt and several parked cars were damaged when an elderly motorist lost control of her vehicle in the parking lot of a Walmart in Salem on Monday.

Officers responding to the store at 450 Highland Ave. for a report of a crash found a woman suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries and three dinged up cars, according to the Salem Police Department.

Police say the victim, whose name has not been released, was loading a child into a car seat at the time of the crash.

It’s not clear if the driver of the out-of-control vehicle was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

