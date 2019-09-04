Police: Woman seriously hurt after suffering ‘several bites’ in Quincy dog attack

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after police say she suffered “several bites” from a dog that attacked her in Quincy on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported dog attack in the area of Elmwood Avenue and Norfolk Street found a woman bleeding, according to the Quincy Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Quincy Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A man who was with the dog when officers arrived at the scene said he was dogsitting the 2-year-old Cane Corso when it attacked the woman, police said.

Police say they have since viewed a “disturbing” video of the attack and filed a report.

The incident will be followed up with by Animal Control and a hearing will take place.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)