Police: Woman shot, killed while sitting in car marks Boston’s 47th homicide this year

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for suspects after a woman was shot and killed while sitting in a car in Dorchester Monday night, marking the city’s 47th homicide of the year.

Officers responding to a call for shots fired in the area of Charles and Ditson streets around 9:30 p.m. found a 24-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, fatally shot inside of a car, Police Commissioner William Gross said.

A woman who did not want to show her face on camera recalled hearing the shots fired while sitting on her porch.

“My grandkids come and visit over here, so I got a concern,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going on. I just got a concern. I just wish it would stop.”

This is the eighth deadly shooting in just 10 days for Boston police and the community.

Gross says he and Mayor Martin J. Walsh are “very disheartened that we have had this many homicides in such a short amount of time.”

He added that it is important for everyone to work together to get guns off the streets and end “this senseless violence.”

“It is a community problem and that’s one we’re going to have to face together,” Gross said.

Anyone with information about the Monday night shooting is asked to call Boston police at 1-800-494-TIPS or 617-343-4470.

