Police: Woman stabbed housekeeper several times in New Hampshire hotel

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - A New York woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she stabbed a housekeeper several times Friday morning inside a hotel in New Hampshire.

Porstmouth Police arrested Jasmine Henderson, 32, after receiving a 911 call from the Sheraton Hotel reporting that someone had been stabbed.

Police say officers arrived at the hotel and found Henderson in the lobby, where she was taken into custody.

Henderson, a Bronx native, is accused of stabbing a 58-year-old housekeeper several times in the face, neck and chest area with scissors.

The victim was able to flee and seek help, according to police. She was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for evaluation. Her condition is not known.

Henderson was denied bail via video arraignment by the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office.

