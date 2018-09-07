WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in the chest during a fight Thursday, according to authorities.

Officers responding to a reported dispute on Bancroft Street just after 2 p.m. found a 23-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound, police said.

She was transported to a local hospital, where her condition was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8651.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)