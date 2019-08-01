Police: Woman stole dog from man who suffered fatal seizure at 7-Eleven

(WHDH) — A 30-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after police say she stole a dog from a man who suffered a fatal seizure inside a 7-Eleven on Tuesday.

Officers responding to the store at 1650 North Main Street in Longmont, Colorado, found a man on the ground who had suffered a seizure, according to law enforcement officials.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police say surveillance video showed Melody Mellon move in after the man dropped to the ground and swipe his dog, Sampson.

“They not only lost a treasured family member but are also missing his companion,” Longmont Fire, Police and OEM said in a Facebook post.

An officer on patrol in the area of Main Street spotted Sampson on Wednesday, arrested Mellon, and issued a municipal summons for theft of the dog.

Mellon was said to be wanted on several outstanding warrants for allegedly assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and auto theft.

An investigation is ongoing.

