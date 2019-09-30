Police: Woman struck, critically injured after getting out of moving Uber in O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) – A woman who abruptly got out of a moving Uber was struck and critically injured by an SUV in the Thomas P. O’Neill Tunnel in Boston on Monday morning, causing lengthy delays for commuters who were making their way into the city, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the southbound tunnel near Exit 23 around 7:30 a.m. found a 29-year-old Boston woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Boston-area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was picked up at the departures level of Terminal C at Logan Airport by a 27-year-old Uber driver who was operating a 2012 Mazda CX9, police said.

The driver then made an agreement to take the victim to her residence in Boston for an agreed-upon price.

While in the tunnel, the victim allegedly exited the moving vehicle from the rear passenger side door and was then struck by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

The male operator of the vehicle that struck the woman, as well as the Uber operator, both remained on scene.

All lanes have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

