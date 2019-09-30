BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman who abruptly got out of a moving Uber was struck and critically injured by an SUV in the Thomas P. O’Neill Tunnel in Boston on Monday morning, causing lengthy delays for commuters making their way into the city, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the southbound tunnel near Exit 23 around 7:30 a.m. found a 29-year-old Boston woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. She is said to be in critical condition.

An investigation indicates the victim was picked up at the departures level of Terminal C at Logan Airport by a 27-year-old Uber driver who was operating a 2012 Mazda CX9, Procopio said. The driver then made an agreement to take the victim to her residence in Boston for an agreed-upon price.

While in the tunnel, the victim exited the moving vehicle from the rear passenger side door, according to Procopio. She was then struck by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

The male operator of the vehicle that struck the woman, as well as the Uber operator, both remained on scene.

All lanes have since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

#MAtraffic 93 S/B in the O'Neill tunnel near x23 in #Boston, all lanes reopened. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 30, 2019

In Boston @MassDOT says some travel lanes closed due to a pedestrian in the road on I-93 SB before exit 23. MSP, EMS & BFD on scene. — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) September 30, 2019

#MAtraffic 93 S/B in the O'Neill tunnel near x23 in #Boston, 2 middle lanes closed due to serious injury crash. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 30, 2019

93 SB is going to be a parking lot this morning (9/30). Crash in the tunnel taking a while to clear – this is your warning #7News — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) September 30, 2019

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

