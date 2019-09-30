BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman who abruptly got out of a ride service vehicle was struck and critically injured by another vehicle in the Thomas P. O’Neill Tunnel in Boston on Monday morning, causing lengthy delays for commuters making their way into the city, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the southbound tunnel near Exit 23 found a 29-year-old Boston woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. There was no word on her condition.

Police are working to determine why the woman exited the 2012 Mazda CX9 she was traveling in.

The male operator of the vehicle that struck the woman, as well as the female operator of the ride service vehicle, both remained on scene, officials said.

All lanes have since reopened.

An investigation is ongoing.

#MAtraffic 93 S/B in the O'Neill tunnel near x23 in #Boston, all lanes reopened. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 30, 2019

In Boston @MassDOT says some travel lanes closed due to a pedestrian in the road on I-93 SB before exit 23. MSP, EMS & BFD on scene. — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) September 30, 2019

#MAtraffic 93 S/B in the O'Neill tunnel near x23 in #Boston, 2 middle lanes closed due to serious injury crash. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 30, 2019

93 SB is going to be a parking lot this morning (9/30). Crash in the tunnel taking a while to clear – this is your warning #7News — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) September 30, 2019

