MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHDH) — A woman was arraigned on multiple charges after she allegedly assaulted and threatened her mother and her 5-month-old son earlier this month in Millersville, Pennsylvania.

An officer responding to a report of a domestic violence incident in progress on Walnut Hill Road around 10 a.m. on July 10 discovered that Rhiannon Enck-Polaski, 27, Millersville, had gotten into a verbal fight with her mother that turned physical, according to Manor Township police.

Rhiannon had allegedly hit her mother with a metal baby bouncer four times, causing bruising and a cut to her skin.

She also threw her 5-month-old son on the couch and slapped his thigh area two times, police said.

In addition, Enck-Polaski allegedly held a steak knife to her son’s neck and threatened to kill him and her mother.

She hit a television with the knife and cracked its screen.

Enck-Polaski was arraigned on charges of endangering the welfare of children, three counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, and criminal mischief.

She has since been released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

