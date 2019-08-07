A woman defended herself from an armed burglar by throwing hot grease on him last Thursday in Decatur, Alabama, police said.

Officers responding to a domestic dispute report at Wimberley Drive found Larondrick Macklin suffering from burns to his face, according to police.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Macklin had entered the victim’s home with a firearm, so she defended herself by throwing a pot containing hot grease on him, police said.

Macklin was transported to Morgan County Jail after receiving medical attention.

He faces burglary and domestic violence charges.

