Police: Woman throws wine bottle at officers, coughs on them after saying she has coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman is facing assault and threats charges after throwing a wine bottle at officers in Boston and later telling them she had the coronavirus while coughing on them, police said.

Officers on patrol on Friend Street at 6 p.m. on May 14 saw a man and a woman sitting on the sidewalk when the woman started yelling obscenities at them, police said. The woman was drinking from an open wine bottle and when officers told her to empty it, she threw it at their cruiser and hit an officer, police said

Officers arrested the woman and took her to the police station. When the woman was being booked, she allegedly told police she had tested positive for the coronavirus and began coughing at them.

Rebecca Tsakonas, 51, of Boston, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threat of a dangerous substance and public drinking. The man was also charged with public drinking.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)