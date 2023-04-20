GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is expected to be charged with animal cruelty for allegedly abandoning a puppy in an alleyway in Groveland, according to police.

Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen said his department received a report on Monday afternoon about an apparent abandoned puppy being discovered near a business on Main Street.

Reviewing evidence, including surveillance footage, police found that an Australian Shepherd puppy had been abandoned in an alleyway by a woman driving a black SUV.

The dog was found to be uninjured, but police released a photo of the woman on Tuesday, asking for the public’s help to locate her.

The woman has since been identified and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

No additional information has been released.

